Cormark Weighs in on DHI Media Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WIL)

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DHI Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

DHI Media Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.