Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

