Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $319.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.08 and its 200 day moving average is $300.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

