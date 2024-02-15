Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE ECL opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $221.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

