Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
CRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 277,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,634. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
