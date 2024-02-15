Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

CRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 277,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,634. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 224,765 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,553,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.