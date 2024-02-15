Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 194,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.44 and a beta of 1.64. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

