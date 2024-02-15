Critical Contrast: Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) & Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF – Get Free Report) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Macro Enterprises and Excelerate Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macro Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Excelerate Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Excelerate Energy has a consensus price target of $24.14, indicating a potential upside of 73.44%. Given Excelerate Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Macro Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macro Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Excelerate Energy $1.37 billion 1.09 $26.27 million $1.14 12.08

This table compares Macro Enterprises and Excelerate Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Excelerate Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Macro Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Macro Enterprises and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macro Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Excelerate Energy 2.42% 2.03% 1.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Macro Enterprises on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc. provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada. Macro Enterprises Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Spiecapag Canada Corp.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

