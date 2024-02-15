Critical Review: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) versus LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LINKBANCORP and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00 BM Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

LINKBANCORP currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 229.27%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than LINKBANCORP.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 1.65 -$12.16 million ($0.51) -13.22 BM Technologies $56.90 million 0.43 -$780,000.00 ($1.51) -1.36

This table compares LINKBANCORP and BM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BM Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BM Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LINKBANCORP and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP -18.34% 4.37% 0.49% BM Technologies -30.85% -38.58% -25.53%

Summary

LINKBANCORP beats BM Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

