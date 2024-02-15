Cronos Price Up 7.4% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $12.66 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00081416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”



