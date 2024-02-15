CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 199.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,356 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of CrowdStrike worth $79,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $330.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,574.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

