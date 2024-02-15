CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $318.00 to $375.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $338.45 and last traded at $330.62, with a volume of 526222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.55.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.26.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,574.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

