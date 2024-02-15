Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

