Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Cummins worth $67,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 98.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $260.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

