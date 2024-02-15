CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Director Janet Dorling Sells 6,000 Shares

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Janet Dorling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $143,160.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00.
Shares of CBAY opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
