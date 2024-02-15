CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Director Janet Dorling Sells 6,000 Shares

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $143,160.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00.

Shares of CBAY opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

