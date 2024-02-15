Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells $636,280.74 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $247.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.46. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.