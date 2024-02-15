Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaos to earn $29.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a net margin of 59.29% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Danaos by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Danaos by 70.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Danaos by 321.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

