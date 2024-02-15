DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
DTEA stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.