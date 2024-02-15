DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita updated its FY24 guidance to $8.70-9.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.800 EPS.

DaVita Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $123.41 on Thursday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in DaVita by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

