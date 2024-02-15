Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of DCPH opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

