Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $112,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,167,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $19.19 on Thursday, hitting $365.59. 1,471,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.00. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

