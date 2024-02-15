DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.74% of Henry Schein worth $71,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Henry Schein by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,730,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,087. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

