DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Progressive worth $92,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

PGR traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.11. The stock had a trading volume of 415,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,225. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $189.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

