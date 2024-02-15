DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $108.57 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,138 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.31% of BCE worth $108,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BCE by 50.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,492,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.35. 474,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

