DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $77.47 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,957 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $77,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.71. 96,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

