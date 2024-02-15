DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $79.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,181,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,641 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sysco were worth $79,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 413,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

