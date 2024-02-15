DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,062 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.58% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $96,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 46,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.99. 105,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,045. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

