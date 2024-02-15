DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 507.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.32% of Exelon worth $119,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 7.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 743,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,697. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

