DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $112,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.01. 4,694,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,597,552. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $669.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

