DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 296,509 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296,509 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $119,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.99. 100,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average is $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

