DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,663 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.74% of Snap-on worth $101,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 199.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 49.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

