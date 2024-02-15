DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,302 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,440 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $93,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.17. The company had a trading volume of 327,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.17.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.