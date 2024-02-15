Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,725 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 613,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 390,833 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition by 561.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 441,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 374,733 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Shares of DECA stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Denali Capital Acquisition Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

