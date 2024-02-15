Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENNGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Denny’s Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of DENN opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DENN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,204,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 567,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 510,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Earnings History for Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN)

