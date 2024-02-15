Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.
DENN opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $493.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 100.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
