Der Vaart Sandra D. Van Sells 237 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $6.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.77. The company had a trading volume of 403,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,915. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

