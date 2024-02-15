Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in BlackRock by 24.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $785.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $790.67 and a 200 day moving average of $717.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

