Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,249,356. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $136.66 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $136.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

