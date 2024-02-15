Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.