Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NVR were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVR by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NVR by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,557,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,408,828. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

NVR Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,501.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,056.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,410.53. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,000.90 and a one year high of $7,617.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

