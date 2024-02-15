Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NVR were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVR by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NVR by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,557,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,408,828. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NVR opened at $7,501.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,056.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,410.53. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,000.90 and a one year high of $7,617.24.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.
NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
