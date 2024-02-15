Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 196 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Danaher were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 37.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $248.13 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

