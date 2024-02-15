Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

