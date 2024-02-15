Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.