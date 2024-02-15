Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $70,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zimmer Biomet Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.
