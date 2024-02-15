Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $70,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.