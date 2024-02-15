Deutsche Bank AG Has $70.32 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,021 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $70,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

