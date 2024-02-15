Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of Rockwell Automation worth $78,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.1% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 201,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,673,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

NYSE:ROK opened at $279.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,628. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

