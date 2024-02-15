DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DexCom were worth $73,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 139.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,525 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

