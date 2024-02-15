DIMO (DIMO) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, DIMO has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. DIMO has a market capitalization of $40.02 million and $1.22 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 206,761,455.30965543 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.47492021 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,544,445.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

