Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $2,711,983.60 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

