Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, insider Rebecca Haagsma 73,511 shares of Domain Holdings Australia stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. In related news, insider Jason Pellegrino 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. Also, insider Rebecca Haagsma 73,511 shares of Domain Holdings Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

