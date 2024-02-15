DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $67.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

